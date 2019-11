On May 9, 2016, Mercury crosses the face of the sun in a solar transit. See how Mercury transits work in our full infographic here.

On May 9, 2016, Mercury will pass directly between the Earth and sun in a rare solar transit. Mercury transits occur just 13 times every 100 years.

The Mercury transit of 2016 will begin at 7:16 a.m. EDT (1116 GMT) and last more than seven hours, ending at 2:38 p.m. EDT (1838 GMT).

