Trending

'Planet Nine'-Type Worlds Are the Most Common Ones We Know (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

Breakdown of planets by mass range.
Mini-Neptunes outnumber other types of planets found by astronomers.
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics artist)

On Jan. 20, 2016, scientists announced the discovery of what could be a giant planet in the Kuiper Belt at the outer edge of our solar system. Nicknamed "Planet Nine," the world about 10 times the mass of the Earth and would take between 10,000 and 20,000 years to orbit the sun. Such mini-Neptunes may actually outnumber most other planets in our galaxy, scientists say.

Discovery Story: 'Planet Nine' May Exist: New Evidence for Another World in Our Solar System

The Evidence for 'Planet Nine' in Our Solar System (Gallery)

Planet X May Be Real - Evidence Mounting For 9th Planet | Video

A New Giant Planet In Our Solar System? Evidence Mounts | Video

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.