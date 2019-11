Here is a chart of some of the don't-miss spectacles that the sky has to offer in 2016.

From planetary meet-ups to eclispes of the moon and the sun, the year 2016 has a lot to offer for skywatchers. Here's a look a the year's most promising events to help you plan.

