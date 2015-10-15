Trending

How Do You Spot an Alien Planet from Earth? (Infographic)

By Search for Life 

Methods of detecting exoplanets.
Astronomers have developed some clever methods of detecting tiny planets orbiting distant stars.
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

Detecting tiny planets amid a star's glare, from many light-years across the galaxy, is very challenging. Direct imaging, or resolving planets as pixels in a photograph, is only possible today for large, Jupiter-class and above, planets. 

