Detecting tiny planets amid a star's glare, from many light-years across the galaxy, is very challenging. Direct imaging, or resolving planets as pixels in a photograph, is only possible today for large, Jupiter-class and above, planets.
How Do You Spot an Alien Planet from Earth? (Infographic)
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
