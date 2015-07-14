Pluto Flyby Road Trip: My Path to New Horizons

On Tuesday, July 14, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft will make history when it becomes the first probe ever to visit Pluto. This epic Pluto flyby will came a voyage of more than nine years for New Horizons. You can see our full coverage here: New Horizons Probe's July 14 Pluto Flyby: Complete Coverage
I'll be covering the Pluto flyby for Space.com from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland - home to New Horizons' mission operations center - and try to share the experience via social media. I hope you'll join us to witness humanity's first closeup look at Pluto, a dwarf planet at the fringe of the solar system:
