Amazing Gamma Cygni Nebula Photos By Amateur Astronomer Terry Hancock

Gamma Cygni Region Including IC 1318a

Bright red veins lace across the sky and feed into enormous crimson clouds that look like living hearts, in this breathtaking view of the Gamma Cygni nebula and surrounding region. Astrophotographer Terry Hancock provided these images. You can see more of Hancock's amazing work on his space photography Flickr page.



At left: part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes IC 1318a. Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region with Crescent Nebula

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes the Crescent Nebula (NGC 6888). [Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region with NGC 6914

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes NGC 6914. [Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region with Gamma Cygni/Sadr

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes the star Gamma Cygni/Sadr. [Read full story.]

The Gamma Cygni Region Mosaic (Unannotated)

The Gamma Cygni region mosaic (unannotated). [Read full story.]

The Gamma Cygni Region Mosaic (Annotated)

The Gamma Cygni region mosaic (annotated). [Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region Including IC 1318a, Annotated

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes IC 1318a (shown with annotation). [Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region with Crescent Nebula, Annotated

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes the Crescent Nebula (shown with annotation). [Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region with NGC 6914, Annotated

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes NGC 6914 (shown with annotation). [Read full story.]

Gamma Cygni Region with Gamma Cygni/Sadr, Annotated

Part of the Gamma Cygni region that includes the star Gamma Cygni/Sadr (shown with annotation). [Read full story.]