Rare Photos: Jupiter's Triple-Moon Conjunction in Pictures

Rare Sight on Jupiter

Efrain Morales Rivera

On Jan. 24, 2015, the shadows of three large moons of Jupiter crossed the face of the giant planet. The celestial shadow dance was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and amateur astronomers. See photos of the rare event in this gallery. HERE: Astrophotographer Efrain Morales Rivera of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, sent in a composite photo showing the rare triple shadow transit of Jupiter's moons, Io, Callisto and Europa.

Hubble Scopes Out Three Moons Transiting Jupiter

ESA/NASA

NASA used Hubble telescope observations of the triple-moon conjunction to create a short video of the event. Watch the Video Here.

Hubble View of Jupiter Moon Triple Transit

NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team

Three moons and their shadows move across Jupiter during a rare triple transit on Jan. 24, 2015. Europa is at lower left, Callisto is above and to the right of Europa and Io is approaching Jupiter's eastern limb. Europa's shadow is toward the left side of the image and Callisto's shadow to the right. [Read full story.]

Hubble Space Telescope Photographs Rare Triple-Moon Conjunction

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the rare sight of three of Jupiter's largest moons, Europa, Callisto, and Io, crossing the face of the gas-giant planet on Jan. 24, 2015. [Read full story.]

Polar View of Jupiter System

NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon, L. Frattare, Z. Levay, and F. Summers (STScI/AURA)

A still image from an animation shows the positions of Jupiter's four largest moons during a rare triple-moon conjunction on Jan. 24, 2015. [Read full story.]

Oblique View of Jupiter System

NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon, L. Frattare, Z. Levay, and F. Summers (STScI/AURA)

A still image from an animation shows the positions of three of Jupiter's four largest moons during a rare triple-moon conjunction on Jan. 24, 2015. [Read full story.]

Jupiter Triple-Moon Conjunction Diagram

ASA, ESA, and G. Bacon, L. Frattare, Z. Levay, and F. Summers (STScI/AURA)

A still image from an animation shows the positions and shadows of Jupiter's four largest moons during a rare triple-moon conjunction on Jan. 24, 2015. [Read full story.]

Jupiter Moon Transit of January 24, 2015

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Three moons and their shadows cross Jupiter at 06:28 UT on Jan. 24, 2015. [Read full story.]

Start of the Jupiter Moon Transit on Jan. 24, 2015

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Three moons and their shadows cross the face of Jupiter at the start of triple transit at 06:28 UT on Jan. 24, 2015. From left to right, Callisto and Io float above Jupiter's cloud tops. The shadows from Europa (not visible), Callisto and Io appear from left to right. [Read full story.]

Jupiter's Moons Amalthea and Thebe

NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI/AURA)

While observing the Jovian triple-moon conjunction on Jan. 24, 2015, Hubble Space Telescope also captured the smaller moons Amalthea and Thebe wtith their shadows crossing the clouded face of Jupiter. [Read full story.]

End of the Jupiter Moon Transit on Jan. 24, 2015

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Three moons and their shadows cross the face of Jupiter near the end of the triple-moon conjunction event at 07:10 UT on Jan. 24, 2015, as shown in this annotated image. [Read full story.]