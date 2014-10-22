Spacewalk Photos: Cosmonauts Float Outside Space Station (Oct. 22, 2014)

Expedition 41 Commander Max Suraev and Flight Engineer Alexander Samokutyaev of the Russian Federal Space Agency will perform a spacewalk outside in the International Space Station on Oct. 22, 2014. They planned to remove and jettison several unneeded pieces of equipment from the Russian segment of the space station, as well as photograph the exterior of the Russian modules in a detailed survey.

The spacewalk was scheduled to last six hours, but the speedy cosmonauts completed their work in just over half that time. The spacewalk was the seventh this year, and the 184th for the maintenance and assembly of the space station. See photos from the spacewalk here.

A piece of no-longer needed equipment (the white rectangle) floats away from the International Space Station after being jettisoned by a cosmonaut during a spacewalk on Oct. 22, 2014.

A cosmonaut floats outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on Oct. 22, 2014.

A wider view of the spacewalk shows a Russian cosmonaut (center) working outside the International Space Station on Oct. 22, 2014.

The Earth shines below the International Space Station during the spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts on Oct. 22, 2014.

A cosmonaut's arm works in the foreground with the Earth's blue surface far below the International Space Station during a spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts on Oct. 22, 2014.

