Photos of Sun's Major X1.6 Solar Flare (Sept. 10, 2014)

Sept. 10, 2014 X1.6 Solar Flare: Gold
On Sept. 10, 2014, the sun unleashed a massive X1.6-class solar flare aimed directly at Earth. Take a look at amazing photos of the solar storm and its effects on Earth in this Space.com gallery.
HERE: This NASA image is a still from video of the solar flare captured by the agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory watching the sun.
Mid-Sized Solar Flare Blasts CME | Video
Before firing off its X1.6 solar flare, sunspot AR2158 unleashed an M4.6-class flare on September 9, 2014. NASA estimates that the coronal mass ejection (CME) was moving pretty fast. Watch the video here.
X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014
After its minor M4.6 solar flare on Monday, Sept. 8, the sunspot region AR2158 shifted into high gear with a major X1.6 solar flare aimed directly at Earth (shown at center in this view). NASA's Solar Dynamics Orbiter captured this full-sun view.
Powerful Solar X-Flare Pointed At Earth | Video
Sunspot AR2158 produced a X1.6-class flare on September 10th, 2014. The site of the blast faced where Earth would be if a coronal mass ejection (CME) was emitted.Watch the video here.
Close-up of X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014
A zoomed-in look at the Sept. 10, 2014 solar flare, which ranked a powerful X1.6 on the sun storm scale. X-class flares are the most powerful storms on the sun.
X-Flare of Sept. 10, 2014
NASA's powerful sun-watching Solar Dynamics Observatory captures high-definition video of the sun in many different wavelengths, which appear as different colors of the spectrum. Here, the X1.6 solar flare is seen in the probe's red filter.
X-Flare Close-up - NASA IRIS Mission Picks Right Sunspot
NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) mission can only study small areas of the Sun's surface at a time and captured amazing video of the Sept. 10, 2014 X1.6-class solar flare just in time. Watch the video here.
X1.6 Solar Flare Yellow-Green: Sept. 10, 2014
This view from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the X1.6 solar flare using a yellow-green spectrum filter. The sunspot group responsible for the flare is clearly visible in this view.