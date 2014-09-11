Photos of Sun's Major X1.6 Solar Flare (Sept. 10, 2014)

Sept. 10, 2014 X1.6 Solar Flare: Gold

NASA/SDO/Goddard

On Sept. 10, 2014, the sun unleashed a massive X1.6-class solar flare aimed directly at Earth. Take a look at amazing photos of the solar storm and its effects on Earth in this Space.com gallery.



HERE: This NASA image is a still from video of the solar flare captured by the agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory watching the sun.

Mid-Sized Solar Flare Blasts CME | Video

NASA / SDO

Before firing off its X1.6 solar flare, sunspot AR2158 unleashed an M4.6-class flare on September 9, 2014. NASA estimates that the coronal mass ejection (CME) was moving pretty fast. Watch the video here.

X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/SDO

After its minor M4.6 solar flare on Monday, Sept. 8, the sunspot region AR2158 shifted into high gear with a major X1.6 solar flare aimed directly at Earth (shown at center in this view). NASA's Solar Dynamics Orbiter captured this full-sun view.

Powerful Solar X-Flare Pointed At Earth | Video

NASA / SDO

Sunspot AR2158 produced a X1.6-class flare on September 10th, 2014. The site of the blast faced where Earth would be if a coronal mass ejection (CME) was emitted.Watch the video here.

Close-up of X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

A zoomed-in look at the Sept. 10, 2014 solar flare, which ranked a powerful X1.6 on the sun storm scale. X-class flares are the most powerful storms on the sun.

X-Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's powerful sun-watching Solar Dynamics Observatory captures high-definition video of the sun in many different wavelengths, which appear as different colors of the spectrum. Here, the X1.6 solar flare is seen in the probe's red filter.

X-Flare Close-up - NASA IRIS Mission Picks Right Sunspot

NASA / IRIS

NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) mission can only study small areas of the Sun's surface at a time and captured amazing video of the Sept. 10, 2014 X1.6-class solar flare just in time. Watch the video here.

X1.6 Solar Flare Yellow-Green: Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

This view from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the X1.6 solar flare using a yellow-green spectrum filter. The sunspot group responsible for the flare is clearly visible in this view.