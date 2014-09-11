Trending

Photos of Sun's Major X1.6 Solar Flare (Sept. 10, 2014)

By Science & Astronomy 

Sept. 10, 2014 X1.6 Solar Flare: Gold

NASA/SDO/Goddard

On Sept. 10, 2014, the sun unleashed a massive X1.6-class solar flare aimed directly at Earth. Take a look at amazing photos of the solar storm and its effects on Earth in this Space.com gallery.

HERE: This NASA image is a still from video of the solar flare captured by the agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory watching the sun.

Mid-Sized Solar Flare Blasts CME | Video

NASA / SDO

Before firing off its X1.6 solar flare, sunspot AR2158 unleashed an M4.6-class flare on September 9, 2014. NASA estimates that the coronal mass ejection (CME) was moving pretty fast. Watch the video here.

X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/SDO

After its minor M4.6 solar flare on Monday, Sept. 8, the sunspot region AR2158 shifted into high gear with a major X1.6 solar flare aimed directly at Earth (shown at center in this view). NASA's Solar Dynamics Orbiter captured this full-sun view.

Powerful Solar X-Flare Pointed At Earth | Video

NASA / SDO

Sunspot AR2158 produced a X1.6-class flare on September 10th, 2014. The site of the blast faced where Earth would be if a coronal mass ejection (CME) was emitted.Watch the video here.

Close-up of X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

A zoomed-in look at the Sept. 10, 2014 solar flare, which ranked a powerful X1.6 on the sun storm scale. X-class flares are the most powerful storms on the sun.

X-Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's powerful sun-watching Solar Dynamics Observatory captures high-definition video of the sun in many different wavelengths, which appear as different colors of the spectrum. Here, the X1.6 solar flare is seen in the probe's red filter.

X-Flare Close-up - NASA IRIS Mission Picks Right Sunspot

NASA / IRIS

NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) mission can only study small areas of the Sun's surface at a time and captured amazing video of the Sept. 10, 2014 X1.6-class solar flare just in time. Watch the video here.

X1.6 Solar Flare Yellow-Green: Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

This view from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the X1.6 solar flare using a yellow-green spectrum filter. The sunspot group responsible for the flare is clearly visible in this view.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.