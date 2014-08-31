Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Aug. 31, 2014

Solar Neutrinos, Lunar Aroma & More

NASA, ESA, A. Goobar (Stockholm University), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Last week moonwalkers described the odiferous nature of lunar dirt, a super-sensitive reactor made a neutrino detection and more. See the best stories from the week here.



The Moon Smells: Apollo Astronauts Describe Lunar Aroma

NASA

August 25 - The moon has a distinctive smell. Ask any Apollo moonwalker about the odiferous nature of the lunar dirt and you'll get the same answer.



A New World: NASA Recalls Voyager 2 Probe's 1989 Neptune Encounter

NASA

August 26 - A quarter-century ago, the world got its first good look at the solar system's other blue planet.



On to Pluto! NASA Spacecraft Now Beyond Neptune's Orbit (Photos)

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

August 25 - NASA’s New Horizons probe is en route to Pluto, but hit a major milestone on Monday, Aug. 25, when it passed the orbit of Neptune 25 years to the very day the Voyager 2 probe buzzed the same planet.



US Air Force's Secretive X-37B Space Plane Passes 600 Days in Orbit

NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

August 29 - The U.S. Air Force's mysterious unmanned space plane has winged beyond 600 days in orbit on a classified military mission that seems to have no end.



US Military Blows Up Hypersonic Weapon After Failed Test Launch

Scott Wight

August 26 - The U.S. Army launched a prototype Advanced Hypersonic Weapon from Alaska on Monday (Aug. 25), only to blow it up seconds later. See when it went wrong.



Suit Up! Final Frontier Design Launches Space Suit Experience in NYC

Space.com/Tariq Malik

August 29 - The minds behind Final Frontier Design unveiled a new experience for space fans in New York City. For $400, you can try on a real-life pressurized spacesuit, play golf and even fly a flight simulator.



Russian Rocket Launches European Navigation Satellites Into Wrong Orbit

ESA–J. Huart, 2014

August 24 - The launch service provider Arianespace confirmed late Friday (Aug. 22) that two satellites for Europe's Galileo navigation network were released into the wrong orbit after launching aboard a Soyuz rocket from French Guiana.



White Dwarfs May Hold Nuclear Trigger for Explosive Supernovas

NASA, ESA, A. Goobar (Stockholm University), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

August 27 Gamma rays from a distant supernova finally help confirm the kind of stellar explosions it belongs to are due to runaway thermonuclear explosions on the surfaces of dead stars, researchers say.



Power of the Sun: Elusive Solar Neutrinos Detected, a Cosmic First

Borexino Collaboration

August 27 The detection of neutrinos forged in the heart of the sun support theories on what gives the sun its nuclear spark. See how a super-sensitive reactor made the neutrino detection.



Is the Universe a 2D Hologram? Experiment Aims to Find Out

Fermilab

August 28 An ongoing experiment could reveal whether or not our full and fleshed-out 3D universe is an illusion, a 2D projection onto a cosmic screen beyond our perception or understanding.



