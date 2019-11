DigitalGlobe's Sharp-Eyed WorldView-3 Satellite Blasts Off: Photos

WorldView-3 Satellite Launch #1

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3 satellite launched on Aug. 13, 2014, from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

WorldView-3 Satellite Blasts Off

United Launch Alliance

DigitalGlobe's powerful WorldView-3 Earth-imaging satellite blasts off on Aug. 13, 2014.

WorldView-3 Satellite Rises into the Sky

United Launch Alliance

DigitalGlobe's powerful WorldView-3 satellite rises into the California sky on Aug. 13, 2014.

WorldView-3 Satellite

Ball Aerospace

WorldView-3 is the fourth Ball Aerospace-built satellite in the DigitalGlobe constellation. During its planned seven and a half year life, it will offer the most advanced Earth imagery currently available for commercial applications.

DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3 Satellite Encapsulated #2

United Launch Alliance

A four-meter diameter Atlas V payload fairing encapsulates DigitalGlobe's WorldView-3 satellite. Launch is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2014, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

WorldView-3 Earth-Imaging Satellite

Ball Aerospace

Technician working on the WorldView-3 satellite, which Ball Aerospace built for DigitalGlobe.

