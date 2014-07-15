Space History Photo: Little Joe 5B High-Q-Abort Test

A Mercury spacecraft lands in the ocean after launched from Little Joe in a High-Q-Abort test in 1961.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, "Little Joe" 5B launched a Mercury spacecraft in a high-Q-abort test. The ring-sail parachute lands the spacecraft off the shore of Wallops Island, Virginia.

The Little Joe rocket booster was developed as a cheaper, smaller, and more functional alternative to the Redstone rockets. Little Joe could be produced at one-fifth the cost of Redstone rockets and still have enough power to carry a capsule payload.

Seven unmanned Little Joe rockets were launched at Wallops Island, Virginia, from August 1959 to April 1961.

