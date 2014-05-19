NASA's Vintage ISEE-3 Spacecraft in Pictures (Gallery)

ISEE-3 Artist's Concept
Artist's concept of the ISEE-3 probe's anticipated lunar flyby on Aug. 10, 2014.
Artist's Concept of ISEE-3 (ICE) Spacecraft
Artist's concept image of ISEE-3 (ICE) spacecraft.
ISEE-3-ICE Trajectory
This illustration shows the trajectory of the ISEE-3-ICE Trajectory spacecraft.
ISEE-3 Spacecraft in Dynamic Test Chamber
NASA's International Sun-Earth Explorer (ISEE-3) was undergoing testing and evaluation inside Goddard's dynamic test chamber when this photo was taken. Working inside a dynamic test chamber, Goddard engineers wear protective "clean room" clothing to prevent microscopic dust particles from damaging the sophisticated instrumentation. NASA launched the 16-sided polyhedron, which weighed 1,032 lbs. (469 kg.), from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 12, 1978.
The ISEE-3 'Away Team'
The ISEE-3 "away team" at the Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico as they attempt to contact the spacecraft. From left, Dennis Wingo (project co-lead), Balint Seeber and Austin Epps.
ISEE-3 Spacecraft Orbit Approach
This still from a NASA animation shows the location of the International Sun-Earth Explorer 3 spacecraft relative to Earth on May 22, 2014. The ISEE-3 probe launched in 1978 and will fly near Earth in August 2014.