Curious George in Space: Plucky Primate's Cosmic Adventures (Gallery)

Curious George Goes to Mars on PBS

"Red Planet Monkey" is a new Mars-themed episode of "Curious George" airing May 19, 2014.

Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat Look at Mars

Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat looks skyward toward Mars. Curious George blasts off to Mars for the first time in a new episode airing May 19, 2014.

Curious George and Mars Rover Model

Curious George investigates a model of a Mars rover in a new Red Planet-themed episode airing May 19, 2014.

Curious George Blasts Off

Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat blast off to Mars. Curious George is blasts off to Mars in a new episode airing May 19, 2014.

Curious George Plays With a Mars Rover

Curious George plays with a rover on Mars in a new episode airing May 19, 2014.

'Red Planet Monkey'

A brand-new Curious George episode is titled "Red Planet Monkey."