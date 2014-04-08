Launch Photos: India's 2nd Navigation Satellite Streaks Into Space (Gallery)

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Lifts Off

ISRO

A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched India's second navigation satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on April 4, 2014.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Launches India Satellite

ISRO

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C24 Take Off

ISRO

MST Withdrawal Exercise During Launch Rehearsal

ISRO

IRNSS-1B Being Integrated With PSLV-C24

ISRO

Mobile Service Tower Prior to Satellite Integration

ISRO

MST Withdrawal Exercise During Rehearsal Launch

ISRO

Hoisting of PSLV-C24

ISRO

This image show the hoisting of PSLV-C24 Second Stage during vehicle integration at Mobile Service Tower.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Prepped

ISRO

This image shows the PSLV-C24 Second Stage in the Stage Preparation Facility.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Fully integrated

ISRO

This image shows the Fully integrated PSLV-C24 Core Stage on the launch platform inside the Mobile Service Tower.