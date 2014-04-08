Launch Photos: India's 2nd Navigation Satellite Streaks Into Space (Gallery)

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Lifts Off
A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched India's second navigation satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on April 4, 2014.
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Launches India Satellite
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C24 Take Off
MST Withdrawal Exercise During Launch Rehearsal
IRNSS-1B Being Integrated With PSLV-C24
Mobile Service Tower Prior to Satellite Integration
MST Withdrawal Exercise During Rehearsal Launch
Hoisting of PSLV-C24
This image show the hoisting of PSLV-C24 Second Stage during vehicle integration at Mobile Service Tower.
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Prepped
This image shows the PSLV-C24 Second Stage in the Stage Preparation Facility.
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Fully integrated
This image shows the Fully integrated PSLV-C24 Core Stage on the launch platform inside the Mobile Service Tower.