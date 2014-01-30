Space History Photo: Crewmembers Peer at Mir

The five-member crew of the Space Shuttle Atlantis during the November, 1995 STS-74 peer at Mir from the flight deck.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the five STS-74 astronauts aboard the space shuttle Atlantis look out overhead windows on the aft flight deck toward their counterparts aboard the Mir Russian space station, with which they had just rendezvoused.

The crewmembers (from the top) are astronauts: Kenneth D. Cameron, Mission Commander; Jerry L. Ross, Mission Specialist; James D. Halsell Jr., Pilot; William S. McArthur Jr., and Canadian astronaut Chris A. Hadfield, both Mission Specialists.

