Images: Moon Express' Private Lunar Lander

Moon Express Lunar Lander

Moon Express, a privately funded company, is developing a robotic spacecraft to land on the moon.

Moon Express Lunar Lander Headed to the Moon

Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander headed toward the moon.

Moon Express' MX-1 Lunar Lander

Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander.

Moon Express Lunar Lander Graphic

This graphic shows how Moon Express envisions its lunar lander can be used on future missions.

Moon Express Lander at the Lunar South Pole

Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander at the moon's south pole.

Moon Express, the Space Workhorse

Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander could also perform a variety of other functions in space, company officials say.

Moon Express 'Selfie'

Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lander taking a "selfie" photo on the moon.

Moon Express Lunar Lander Orbiting the Moon

Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander orbiting the moon.

Google Lunar X Prize

Moon Express is a privately funded lunar transportation and data services company based at the NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley. The company plans to send a series of robotic spacecraft to the moon for ongoing exploration and commercial development focused on benefits to Earth and has signed a partnership agreement with NASA for the development of its lunar lander system.

Jimi Crawford, Moon Express' New CTO

Jimi Crawford, former engineering head of the Google Books project, has joined the Silicon Valley startup Moon Express as its chief technology officer and software architect.