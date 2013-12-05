Images: Moon Express' Private Lunar Lander

Moon Express Lunar Lander
Moon Express, a privately funded company, is developing a robotic spacecraft to land on the moon.
Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander headed toward the moon.
Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander.
This graphic shows how Moon Express envisions its lunar lander can be used on future missions.
Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander at the moon's south pole.
Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander could also perform a variety of other functions in space, company officials say.
Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lander taking a "selfie" photo on the moon.
Artist's concept of Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander orbiting the moon.
Moon Express is a privately funded lunar transportation and data services company based at the NASA Research Park in Silicon Valley. The company plans to send a series of robotic spacecraft to the moon for ongoing exploration and commercial development focused on benefits to Earth and has signed a partnership agreement with NASA for the development of its lunar lander system.
Jimi Crawford, former engineering head of the Google Books project, has joined the Silicon Valley startup Moon Express as its chief technology officer and software architect.