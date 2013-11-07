Space History Photo: The Boeing P-26A

The Boeing P-26A, also called the Peashooter, is mounted in the 30 x 60 Full Scale Tunnel in 1934.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Boeing P-26A fighter is mounted in the 30 x 60 Full Scale Tunnel in 1934. Nicknamed the "Peashooter," it was the first Army fighter to be constructed entirely of metal and to employ the low-wing monoplane configuration. The wings, though, were externally braced, and the landing gear was fixed.

The Peashooter was also used during a measurement of pilot's field of view.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

