Space History Photo: Roving Hills

Commander David R. Scoot works at Rover near the Hadley-Apennine landing site in the third EVA of the Apollo 15 mission in August of 1971.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, David R. Scott, Commander of Apollo 15, works at the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) during the third lunar surface extravehicular activity (EVA) of the mission at the Hadley-Apennine landing site on Aug. 2, 1971. Hadley Rille is at the right center of the picture. Hadley Delta, in the background, rises approximately 4,000 meters (about 13,124 feet) above the plain. St. George Crater is partially visible at the upper right edge. This photograph was taken by Lunar Module pilot James B. Irwin. This view is looking almost due South.

