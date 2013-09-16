Space History Photo: Shepard Next to Modular Equipment Transporter

Apollo 14 Commander Alan Shepard stands next to the "rickshaw" during an EVA on Feb. 6, 1971.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Apollo 14 Commander Alan Shepard stands by the Modular Equipment Transporter (MET) during a Feb. 6, 1971 EVA. The MET, which the astronauts nicknamed the "rickshaw," was a cart for carrying around tools, cameras and sample cases on the lunar surface.

Shepard can be identified by the vertical stripe on his helmet. After Apollo 13, the commander's spacesuit had red stripes on the helmet, arms, and one leg, to help identify them in photographs.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).