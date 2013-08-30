Space History Photo: Apollo 16 Astronauts Inspect Lunar Rover

In this 1971 photo, two Apollo 16 astronauts inspect the Lunar Roving Vehicle before their mission.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, on Nov. 12, 1971, Apollo 16 Commander, John Young, center; and Lunar Module Pilot Charles Duke, foreground, inspect the Lunar Roving Vehicle they will use for transportation on the Moon during a Deployment Test in the Manned Spacecraft Operations Building at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Rover is stored in the Ascent Stage of the Lunar Module for the trip to the Lunar surface. This inspection came during a review of Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments at the Spaceport. Launch is set for March 17, 1972.

