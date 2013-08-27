Space History Photo: McCandless with Space Screw Gun

Astronaut Bruce McCandless II uses a special power tool to conduct an experiment while on a 1984 spacewalk.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, EVA Astronaut Bruce McCandless II, is using a special power tool to conduct an experiment on Feb. 12, 1984.

His feet are anchored in the mobile foot restraints, which are connected to the Remote Manipulator System's (RMS) End Effector. The Shuttle pallet satellite (SPAS-01A) serves as a test subject for McCandless's experiment. The SPAS-01A is located in the center of the open cargo bay. Behind him is the protective cradle for the Westar VI satellite.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).