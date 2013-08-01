Trending

Europa Report: Jupiter's Icy Moon Explained (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

Infographic: Jupiter's moon Europa has a huge underground ocean.
Scientists are eager to learn if Europa's huge subsurface ocean harbors alien life.
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

In 1610, when Galileo Galilei turned his telescope toward Jupiter, he saw four tiny points of light accompanying the planet. These are the Galilean satellites, the four largest of the 67  known moons of Jupiter. The smallest of the Galileans is Europa.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.