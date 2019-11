The Gemini 12 spacecraft floats to the ocean surface on a parachute.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, as a helicopter hovers above, the Gemini-12 spacecraft with parachute open descends to the Atlantic on Nov. 15, 1966, with astronauts Jim Lovell and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin aboard.

