Space Reporters Could Get 'Mad Men' Treatment in New Show

Move over, Don Draper … astronauts could be on your tail. In what is absolutely sure to be my most anticipated show of any year, the writers of 'Mad Men' — AMC's fictional account of advertising executives in the 1960s — could be turning their attention to journalists covering the space program in the same time period, according to press reports.

The show, tentatively titled "Cocoa Beach," will focus on imagining the lives and work of space writers during the decade of the Apollo missions and the space race on Florida's Space Coast. As reported by Florida Today, the new show isn't a done deal yet, but something is in the works.

I'm not sure what could be better than giving the advent of the American space program the "Mad Men" treatment. That era was filled with an intrigue that doesn't exist today partially because of 24-hour news cycle and the Internet. Just personally, I'd love to see some of that drama played out on the small screen.

Follow Miriam Kramer on Twitter and Google+. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.