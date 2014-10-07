Thirty Meter Telescope: Hawaii's Giant Space Eye (Gallery)

TMT Observatory Artist's Concept

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

This artist's concept illustrates the TMT Observatory at the proposed site on Mauna Kea. The TMT is a telescope designed for optical and infrared observing, expected to see first light in 2022.

﻿﻿﻿Visualization of TMT on Mauna Kea

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

This visualization shows the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.

The Thirty Meter Telescope at Sunset

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

This artist's rendering depicts the Thirty Meter Telescope at sunset.

TMT with Laser Guide Star

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

This artist's concept shows the Thirty Meter Telescope at night, with the laser guide star system operating.

Hawaii's Proposed Thirty Meter Telescope From Above

Thirty Meter Telescope

An artist's illustration of the Thirty-Meter Telescope atop the volcanic peak of Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

Artist's Interpretation of the Thirty Meter Telescope

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

An artist's interpretation of the Thirty Meter Telescope. The TMT is a telescope designed for optical and infrared observing, to see first light on Hawaii's Mauna Kea in 2018. Image undated.

Thirty Meter Telescope's Mirrors

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

An artist's interpretation of the Thirty Meter Telescope's mirrors. The TMT is a telescope designed for optical and infrared observing, to see first light on Hawaii's Mauna Kea in 2018. Image undated.

Tertiary Mirror of Thirty Meter Telescope

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

An artist's view of the Thirty Meter Telescope, showing the tertiary mirror in the center of the segmented primary mirror. The TMT is a telescope designed for optical and infrared observing, to see first light on Hawaii's Mauna Kea in 2018. Image undated.

Tertiary Mirror in Primary Mirror of TMT

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

An artist's view of the Thirty Meter Telescope, showing the tertiary mirror in the center of the segmented primary mirror. The TMT is a telescope designed for optical and infrared observing, to see first light on Hawaii's Mauna Kea in 2018. Image undated.

Thirty Meter Telescope at Sunset

Courtesy TMT Observatory Corporation

An artist's rendering of the Thirty Meter Telescope at sunset. The TMT is a telescope designed for optical and infrared observing, to see first light on Hawaii's Mauna Kea in 2022. Image undated.

Simulation of Observations of Io

F. Marchis

Simulation of observations of Io using the W.M. Keck telescope and its current AO system, a next generation AO system mounted on the W.M. Telescope (KNGAO), and the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) equipped with its AO system named (NFIRAOS).