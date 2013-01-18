NASA's Presidential Inaugural Weekend Event Schedule

Full-sized models of the Orion spacecraft and the Mars Curiosity Rover will be on display during the inaugural parade (Jan. 21).

NASA has a few things planned for President Obama's inauguration this weekend.

The highlights will include Bobak "Mohawk Guy" Ferdowsi marching with other NASA scientists alongside full-scale models of the Mars Curiosity Rover and the Orion Space Capsule, a "star party" at the Arlington Planetarium in Arlington, V.A., and an open house at NASA headquarters.

Some of the activities are streaming live through NASA via UStream, which you can watch below:

Here's what NASA has planned from the agency's website:

Friday, Jan. 18: Open House, Social at NASA Headquarters

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. EST

300 E St. SW, Washington D.C. (Enter through west lobby near 4th and E)

Panel discussions: 10 a.m. to noon, 2-4 p.m. in the James Webb Auditorium. Panelists include NASA astronauts and senior leaders.

Topics: The future of human spaceflight, technology innovation, science on the International Space Station, ongoing and future missions to Mars, a demonstration of NASA's robotic exoskeleton.

A NASA Social for our followers on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.

Saturday, Jan. 19: National Day of Service, National Mall

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

NASA exhibit between 14th St. and 12th St. underpass (Education Section).

Meet astronauts, learn how to engage directly with NASA.

Astronaut appearances:

o 10 a.m.-noon: Kjell Lindgren and Serena Aunon

o 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Lee Morin and Kate Rubins

o 3-5 p.m.: Mike Massimino and Alvin Drew

Saturday, Jan. 19: Star Party, David M. Brown Planetarium

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. EST

Free and open to the public, no tickets required for star gazing

Telescopes provided; astronomers, astronauts, other experts on hand

Planetarium shows with limited, reserved seating.

Not in D.C.? Post photos to the National Night Sky Gazing Flickr group

Monday, Jan. 21: Inaugural Parade

Full-size models of the Curiosity Mars rover and Orion, the multi-purpose capsule that will take our astronauts farther into space than ever.

Members of the Curiosity team from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Current and former astronauts: Alvin Drew, Serena Aunon, Kate Rubins, Mike Massimino, Lee Morin and Kjell Lindgren, as well as Leland Melvin, NASA's associate administrator for Education, and John Grunsfeld, NASA's associate administrator for Science.

Follow Miriam Kramer on Twitter @mirikramer or SPACE.com @Spacedotcom.