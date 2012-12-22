Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Dec. 22, 2012

Ultramassive Black Holes Even Bigger Than Thought, Spacecraft Flies by Asteroid and Spaceflyers Arrive at International Space Station in Time for Christmas

Last week scientists found a number of the largest black holes in the universe may actually be even bigger than previously thought, a Chinese moon probe made a flyby of asteroid Toutatis and three new crewmembers arrived at International Space Station. See the top stories of the last week here.



Chinese Spacecraft Flies by Asteroid Toutatis

Boyle (SASTIND via Weibo / UMSF)

The second Chinese moon probe, Chang'e-2, made a flyby of asteroid Toutatis, capturing close photos of the space rock. [Full Story]

Twin Moon Probes Crash into Lunar Mountain

NASA/JPL-Caltech/GSFC/ASU

NASA has crashed two probes into the moon to end their gravity-mapping mission. [Full Story]

Potentially Habitable Planet Detected Around Nearby Star

J. Pinfield for the RoPACS network at the University of Hertfordshire, 2012.

Astronomers have discovered five planets orbiting a sun-like star just 12 light-years from Earth, including one that may be habitable to life as we know it. [Full Story]

American, Canadian, and Russian Spaceflyers Launch to Space Station

NASA

An American astronaut, a Russian cosmonaut and a Canadian spaceflyer launched toward the International Space Station this morning at 7:12 a.m. EST. [Full Story]

Meteorite From California Fireball Reveals Its Secrets

NASA / Eric James

A meteorite that recently fell over California has been confirmed as a rare type of space rock. [Full Story]

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Passes Key Flight Test

Luke Colby/Virgin Galactic

The Virgin Galactic suborbital SpaceShipTwo has completed a key flight test at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California. [Full Story]

Gigantic Black Holes Just Got Even Bigger

X-ray: NASA/CXC/Stanford/Hlavacek-Larrondo, J. et al; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA

A number of the largest black holes in the universe may actually be even bigger than previously thought, researchers say. [Full Story]

New NASA Spacesuit Looks like Buzz Lightyear's

NASA

NASA has unveiled new prototype spacesuits that resemble what Buzz Lightyear wears. [Full Story]

The Wildest Alien Planets of 2012

J. Pinfield, for the RoPACS network at the University of Hertfordshire.

A list of the year's most exciting exoplanet finds. [Full Story]

How to Track Santa on Christmas Eve

U.S. Air Force/Brooke Davis

Anybody wondering when to put out the milk and cookies this Christmas Eve can track Santa Claus' epic journey around the globe, from magical start to mythical finish. [Full Story]

