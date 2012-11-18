Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Nov. 18, 2012

Solar Eclipse Over Australia, Tracking Space Junk and the Mystery of Tycho Brahe's Death

Matt Burton

Last week we saw a total solar eclipse over Australia, tested a new way to track space junk and found a galaxy 13.3 billion light years from Earth. See the top stories of the last week here.



ESO/L. Calçada/P. Delorme/Nick Risinger (skysurvey.org)/R. Saito/VVV Consortium

Astronomers have discovered a lonely planet wandering though space without a star to orbit.[Full Story]

NASA, ESA, and M. Postman and D. Coe (STScI) and CLASH Team

Astronomers have discovered a candidate for the farthest galaxy yet found in our universe, a galaxy 13.3 billion light years from Earth that formed just 420 million years after the Big Bang.[Full Story]

ESA

Humanity could knock out a dangerous asteroid using a one-two combination that ends with a nuclear explosion, some scientists say. [Full Story]

Two years after Tycho Brahe was exhumed from his grave in Prague, chemical analyses of his corpse show that mercury poisoning did not kill the prolific 16th-century astronomer. The results should put to bed rumors that Brahe was murdered when he most likely died of a burst bladder. [Full Story]

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

Radiation levels at the Martian surface appear to be roughly similar to those experienced by astronauts in low-Earth orbit, NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has found. [Full Story]

Melrae Pictures/Space Junk 3D

The U.S. military is launching a far-out neighborhood watch. But instead of warding off burglars, these amateur watchdogs are tracking orbital debris and possible satellite collisions in Earth orbit. [Full Story]

Matt Burton

The moon blocked out the sun in a total solar eclipse today, briefly turning dawn back into night over parts of northern Australia and the southern Pacific Ocean. [Full Story]

NASA

NASA’s prolific planet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope has entered the extended phase of its mission. [Full Story]

Melissa Battler

How findings of cold springs in the Arctic, and sulfur isotopes on Devon Island, relate to environments on Mars. Results to be presented at Canadian Space Summit. [Full Story]

Arlene Schlazer

Rare, gem-studded meteorites that resemble stained-glass windows when backlit may have come from magnetic asteroids that splintered apart in ancient collisions, scientists say. [Full Story]

