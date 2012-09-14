Neil Armstrong, 1st Moonwalker, Buried at Sea (Photos)

Neil Armstrong Buried at Sea

Members of the US Navy ceremonial guard hold an American flag over the cremains of Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander and the first person to walk on the moon, during a burial at sea service aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean. Armstrong died on Aug. 25 at age 82.

Neil Armstrong Burial at Sea: Service

Members of the US Navy are seen during the burial at sea service for Neil Armstrong aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 12, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Burial at Sea: Reading

Carol Armstrong, wife of Neil Armstrong, Eric "Rick" Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, June Hoffman, Neil Armstrong's sister, and other family members are seen bowing their heads during the Armstrong burial at sea service aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Buried at Sea: Family Flag

US Navy Captain Steve Shinego, commanding officer of the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), presents the US flag to Carol Armstrong following the burial at sea service for her husband Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Burial at Sea: Service

Carol Armstrong, wife of Neil Armstrong, Eric "Rick" Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, and other family members are seen bowing their heads during the Armstrong burial at sea service aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Buried at Sea: Final Salute

Members of the US Navy salute in honor of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong during his burial at sea service aboard the USS Philippine Sea, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Buried at Sea: Chaplain

Navy Force Chaplain, Capt. Donald P. Troast, CHC, USN speaks during a burial at sea service for Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Burial at Sea

Family members of the late Neil Armstrong and members of the US Navy are seen during the burial at sea service for Neil Armstrong aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 12, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Burial at Sea: Rifle Guard

A US Navy firing squad fires three volleys in honor of Neil Armstrong during his burial at sea service aboard the USS Philippine Sea, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Buried at Sea: Rifle Salute

A US Navy firing squad fires three volleys in honor of Neil Armstrong during his burial at sea service aboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Armstrong Burial at Sea: Comfort

US Navy Captain Steve Shinego, commanding officer of the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), comforts Carol Armstrong, wife of Neil Armstrong, after she committed Armstrong's cremains to sea during a burial at sea service held onboard the USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Friday, Sept. 14, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean. Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 82.