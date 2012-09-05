Sun Erupts With Spectacular Plasma Prominence (Photos)

Spectactular Solar Prominence

NASA/SDO/AIA/GSFC

Four images of a filament on the sun from August 31, 2012 are shown here in various wavelengths of light as captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). Starting from the upper left and going clockwise they represent light in the: 335, 171, 304 and 131 Angstrom wavelengths.

Giant Solar Prominence (Earth Comparison)

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This image shows the Earth to scale with a colossal solar filament eruption from the sun on Aug. 31, 2012 as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft. Note: the Earth is not this close to the sun, this image is for scale purposes only.

Giant Solar Prominence

NASA/SDO/GSFC

A colossal solar filament of plasma erupts from the sun on Aug. 31, 2012 in this view from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft.

Mega Solar Prominence: Aug. 31, 2012

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This view of the giant solar prominence from the sun on Aug. 31, 2012, is created from two views by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft using observations in both the 304 angstroms and 171 angstroms wavelengths.

Sun's Giant Plasma Prominence

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This spectacular close-up image of the giant solar prominence from the sun on Aug. 31, 2012, was created by overlaying views by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft using observations in both the 304 angstroms and 171 angstroms wavelengths.

Giant Sun Prominence (Wide View)

NASA/SDO/GSFC

The sheer scale of this giant solar prominence of Aug. 31, 2012, is clear in this full-disk image of the sun by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory in the 304 and 171 angstrom wavelengths.

Plasma Prominence from the Sun (Aug. 31, 2012)

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This full-disk image of the sun shows this giant solar prominence of Aug. 31, 2012, as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory in the 304 angstrom wavelength.

Giant Sun Prominence (Gold)

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This full-disk image of the sun shows this giant solar prominence of Aug. 31, 2012, as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory in the 171 angstrom wavelength.

Giant Sun Prominence (Aquamarine)

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This full-disk image of the sun shows this giant solar prominence of Aug. 31, 2012, as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory in the 131 angstrom wavelength.

Giant Sun Prominence (Blue)

NASA/SDO/GSFC

This full-disk image of the sun shows this giant solar prominence of Aug. 31, 2012, as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory in the 335 angstrom wavelength.

Giant Solar Flare and Prominence: STEREO

NASA/SDO/GSFC

The Sun blasted out at least 16 coronal mass ejections (CMEs) in eight days (Aug. 20-27, 2012) as observed by a coronagraph on the STEREO (Ahead) spacecraft. These came from several active regions on the Sun and was capped by a dazzling Aug. 31, 2012, flare and solar prominence.