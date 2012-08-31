Space History Photo: Saturn V Tanks Mated

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the fuel tank assembly of S-1C-T (the first stage of the Saturn V test vehicle) is being mated to the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank at MSFC.

Five Saturn V first stages (three for ground tests and two for flight) were fabricated at MSFC in Huntsville, Alabama. S-1C-T was test fired at MSFC with five F-1 engines installed, each developing 1.5 million pounds of thrust. In the Dynamic Test Stand at MSFC, the Saturn V test vehicle with the spacecraft on top, underwent more than 450 hours of shaking to gather data.

