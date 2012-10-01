Photos: SpaceShipTwo at the Farnborough Airshow

Full Size Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Replica

Mark Chivers

A replica of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two sits at the Farnborough International Airshow, Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 9, 2012.

Virgin Galactic Full Size SpaceShipTwo Replica

Mark Chivers

A full-size replica of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two sits at the Farnborough International Airshow, Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 9, 2012.

Full Size Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Replica

Mark Chivers

Front view of a full-size replica of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two sits at the Farnborough International Airshow, Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 9, 2012.

SpaceShipTwo Replica at Farnborough

Mark Chivers

A full-size replica of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two at the Farnborough International Airshow and Launcher One press conference in Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 11, 2012.

Sir Richard Branson at Farnborough with the Virgin Galactic Future Astronauts

Mark Chivers

Virgin Galactic Future Astronauts, among the 500 who have bought tickets for private spaceflight, stand with Sir Richard Branson in front of the SpaceShipTwo replica at the Farnborough International Airshow, Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 11, 2012.

Virgin Galactic at the Farnborough Air Show

Mark Chivers

A full-size replica of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two at the Farnborough International Airshow and Launcher One press conference in Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 11, 2012.

SpaceShipTwo Replica at Farnborough

Mark Chivers

A full-size replica of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two at the Farnborough International Airshow and Launcher One press conference in Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 11, 2012.

SpaceShipTwo Replica at Farnborough, Rear View

Mark Chivers

The rear view of the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two at the Farnborough International Airshow and Launcher One press conference in Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 11, 2012.

Virgin Galactic Farnborough Press Event Tent

Mark Chivers

The Virgin Galactic Press Event Tent at the Farnborough International Airshow and Launcher One press conference in Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 11, 2012.

Red Arrows at the Farnborough Airshow

Mark Chivers

The Red Arrows flying team make a dramatic appearance at the Farnborough International Airshow and Launcher One press conference in Hampshire, England. The image was taken July 9, 2012.

Sir Richard Branson and LauncherOne Model

Farnborough International

Sir Richard Branson hangs out a window of his full size SpaceShipTwo replica holding a scale model of LauncherOne.