Trending

Space History Photo: Aerial view of Lupa

By Spaceflight 

space history, wind tunnels, NACA
A 10x10 unitary supersonic wind tunnel at Lewis Center.
(Image: © Eugene Glczy)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a NACA-Lewis 10ft x 10ft Unitary Supersonic Wind Tunnel in May of 1956.

The Unitary Wind Tunnel Plan Act of Congress, a post-war act, stipulated that NACA wind tunnels were to be made available to industry for testing. This push was to encourage the improvement of existing aircraft engines.

This aerial view shows the size of the facility. The Lewis Center is now known as the John H. Glenn Research Center.

The National Advisory Committe on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.