Space History Photo: Aerial view of Lupa

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a NACA-Lewis 10ft x 10ft Unitary Supersonic Wind Tunnel in May of 1956.

The Unitary Wind Tunnel Plan Act of Congress, a post-war act, stipulated that NACA wind tunnels were to be made available to industry for testing. This push was to encourage the improvement of existing aircraft engines.

This aerial view shows the size of the facility. The Lewis Center is now known as the John H. Glenn Research Center.

The National Advisory Committe on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

