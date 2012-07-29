Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - July 29, 2012

Vampire Stars, First Potentially Habitable Planet and Farewell to Sally Ride
In the last week we've witnessed "impossible stars" do an orbital dance, bid farewell to Sally Ride and encountered vampire stars. But which story wins out?
Root for your favorite space news story of the week here in our latest voting round!
Despite Risk, Experts Bet on New Mars Rover's Audacious Landing Plan
Saturn's Moon Titan May Have Seen Earth-Like Erosion
Radar images of Titan revealed an icy terrain carved out over millions of years by rivers of liquid methane, similar to how rivers of water have etched into Earth’s rocky continents. [Full Story
Is Planet Gliese 581g Really the 'First Potentially Habitable' Alien World?
The supposed "first habitable planet," Gliese 581g, may not be dead after all, its discoverers say. [Full Story
Sally Ride, 1st American Woman in Space, Dies at 61
The first American woman to travel to space, Sally Ride, has died at 61 from pancreatic cancer. [Full Story
Unmanned Russian Supply Ship Fails to Dock at Space Station
A robotic Russian cargo ship failed to dock at the International Space Station late Monday due to apparent failure in a new rendezvous system, NASA officials say. [Full Story
'Impossible' Stars Found in Super-Close Orbital Dances
A team of astronomers have used the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope on Hawaii to discover four pairs of stars that orbit each other in less than 4 hours. Until now it was thought that such close-in binary stars could not exist. [Full Story
Record Greenland Ice Melt Happened in Days
Greenland ice, it seems, can vanish in a flash, with new satellite images showing that over just a few days this month nearly all of the veneer of surface ice atop the island's massive ice sheet had thawed.[Full Story
Skydiver Leaps from 18 Miles Up in 'Space Jump' Practice
A daredevil leapt from a balloon more than 18 miles above the Earth today (July 25), moving one step closer to a so-called "space jump" that would set the record for the world's highest skydive. [Full Story
Most Massive Stars Live as Vampires in Close Stellar Pairs
The universe's most massive stars are rare, but when they are found they likely have companion stars hovering nearby. [Full Story
Why Do We Keep Going Back to Mars?
Why do we keep sending so many probes to Mars, when the rest of the solar system's planets remain so understudied?[Full Story
