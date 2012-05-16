The Veil Nebula: Segment 3 Space Wallpaper

The Veil Nebula, left behind by the explosion of a massive star thousands of years ago, is one of the largest and most spectacular supernova remnants in the sky. This is only a small section of it. (Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration)

In this cool space wallpaper, the Veil Nebula, left behind by the explosion of a massive star thousands of years ago, is one of the largest and most spectacular supernova remnants in the sky. This is only a small section of it. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

