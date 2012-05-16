In this cool space wallpaper, the Veil Nebula, left behind by the explosion of a massive star thousands of years ago, is one of the largest and most spectacular supernova remnants in the sky. This is only a small section of it.
The Veil Nebula: Segment 3 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration)
