The Veil Nebula: Segment 3 Space Wallpaper

The Veil Nebula: Segment 3
The Veil Nebula, left behind by the explosion of a massive star thousands of years ago, is one of the largest and most spectacular supernova remnants in the sky. This is only a small section of it.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration)

