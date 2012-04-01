Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - April 1, 2012

Water on Mars, Jupiter Aids Meteor Shower and Politicians, Furry Felines Join Space Elite

Andy Freeberg

From water on Mars to feline astronauts, it's been a busy week in space. Vote now for the week's best space story.



South Korea Says It May Shoot Down North Korean Rocket

Analytical Graphics, Inc. (www.agi.com)

South Korea may shoot down parts of a North Korean rocket if they breach the state's territory, South Korean officials said Monday (March 26), according to news reports. [Full Story]



2 Small Asteroids Give Earth a Close Shave

Emily Lakdawalla/Ted Stryk

Two tiny asteroids zipped close by Earth today (March 26), passing between our planet and the orbit of the moon, but posed no threat of impacting our world, NASA scientists say. [Full Story]



Mercury May Be Hiding Water Ice, NASA Spacecraft Reveals

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

New measurements by NASA's Messenger probe around Mercury reveal that the tiny planet may have frozen water ice on its surface. [Full Story]



Billions of Habitable Alien Planets Should Exist in Our Galaxy

ESO/L. Calçada

Rocky planets slightly larger than Earth should be common around faint red stars, a new analysis suggests. [Full Story]



Jupiter May Help Supercharge Meteor Shower from Halley's Comet

Jeff Berkes

Jupiter's powerful gravity can help supercharge a meteor shower caused by trailing chunks of the famed Halley's Comet, a new study suggests. [Full Story]



Amazon Founder Finds Apollo 11 Moon Rocket Engines On Ocean Floor

NASA

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos has discovered the huge rocket engines used to launch NASA's Apollo 11 moon landing mission in 1969. Bezos says he is mounting a campaign to retrieve the engines from the Atlantic Ocean floor. [Full Story]



How Water on the Moon Could Fuel Space Exploration

NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

The vast deposits of water ice likely lurking at the moon's poles could be tapped to help spur a sustainable, economic and industrial expansion into space, researchers say. [Full Story]



'Big Bang Theory' Beams Leonard Nimoy, Stephen Hawking Aboard

CBS

Leonard Nimoy will voice a guest role as Spock in a new episode of The Big Bang Theory, which airs tonight (March 29) on CBS. The hit show has also booked theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking to guest-star in an upcoming episode on April 5. [Full Story]



Flowing Water on Mars? Strange Red Planet Features Stir Debate

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Flow-like features on Mars are a source of debate among scientists. While some experts say they are likely produced by liquid water or brine on the Red Planet's surface today, other investigations interpret some of these features as dry mass movements, stirred up by various other processes. [Full Story]



Must-See Skywatching Events for April 2012

Starry Night Software

In April 2012, the brilliant planet Venus will shine at its brightest for the year and the Lyrid meteor shower will light up the night sky. But these are just a couple of the must-see skywatching events in the weeks ahead. Take a look at April's best skywatching events below and happy stargazing! [Full Story]



