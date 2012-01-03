Skywatcher Photos: 2012 Quadrantid Meteor Shower

2012 Quadrantid Meteor Shower: Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto

Amateur photographer Roberto Porto snapped this photo of a Quadrantid meteor streaking over the volcanic island ofTenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on Jan. 4, 2012 during the meteor shower's peak.

Quandrantid Meteor Photographed in Hudson, NY

Jonathan Simons

Astrophotographer Jonathan Simons took this photograph of a Quadrantid meteor in Hudson, NY, on Jan. 4, 2012, at 4:30 am [local time].

2012 Quadrantid Meteor Shower: Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto

A Quadrantid meteor is seen streaking across a cloud-spattered sky with shadowy rocks in the foreground in this dazzling photo by astrophotographer Roberto Porto taken on Jan. 4, 2012 on Tenerife Island in Spain's Canary Islands during the meteor shower's peak.

2012 Quadrantid Meteors by Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto

This long-exposure photo by Roberto Porto shows the bright arcs of star trails and a bright Quadrantid meteor in the predawn sky over Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.

2012 Quadrantid Meteor Shower: Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto

A Quadrantid meteor is seen streaking across a cloud-spattered sky with shadowy rocks in the foreground in this dazzling photo by astrophotographer Roberto Porto taken on Jan. 4, 2012 on Tenerife Island in Spain's Canary Islands during the meteor shower's peak.

2012 Quadrantid Meteors by Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto

A Quadrantid meteor streaks over Mount Teide, the highest mountain in Spain, before dawn on Jan. 4, 2012 on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Amateur photographer Roberto Porto snapped this amazing photo.

Two Quandrantid Meteors Spotted in NH

Kevin DeTrude

Astrophotographer Kevin DeTrude captured 2 Quandrantid meteors in one photo taken in NH.

Quandrantid Meteor Photographed by Scott Gaue

Scott Gauer

Scott Gauer of Danville, PA, produced this image of a Quandrantid Meteor, January 4, 2012

Quandrantid Meteor over Northern Florida

Richard Hay

Richard Hay sends this image of a Quadrantid meteor and says: "My wife and I ventured out into the frigid 26-degree Florida night this morning to catch the shower with our own eyes, and [were] rewarded with about 20 or so bright Quadrantids over a 90 minute period."

Possible Quadrantid Meteor Photographed by Brian Emfinger

Brian Emfinger

Brian Emfinger took this photograph on Jan. 2, 2012, in Ozark, Arkansas. He said: "The radiant is very, very close to the Quadrantid but I'm not 100% sure it is indeed a Quadrantid."

2012 Quadrantid: Roberto Porto

Roberto Porto

Amateur photographer Roberto Porto snapped this photo of a Quadrantid meteor streaking over Guajara mountain on Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on Jan. 4, 2012 during the meteor shower's peak.