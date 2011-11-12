Inside Russia's Mars Moon Sampling Mission: Infographic

Russian space officials hope to correct a problem that has prevented the Phobos-Grunt probe from departing Earth orbit on its mission to collect soil samples from a moon of Mars.
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
The Phobos-Grunt spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 3:16 p.m. EST (2016 GMT) on Nov. 8, 2011, and separated from its Zenit rocket properly, Russian officials said. However, the spacecraft's own engine failed to ignite to take the vehicle on a trajectory to Mars, leaving it stranded in Earth orbit.
Failure Common Among Mars Missions (Timeline)
Photos: Russia's Phobos-Grunt Mission to Mars Moon
Dirt from Phobos: Russia Aims to Bring Some Back
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.