Skywatcher Photos: The Draconid Meteor Shower of 2011

Long Exposure of Draconid Meteors by Jesper Grønne

Jesper Grønne

This long-exposure image taken by Jesper Grønne in Denmark shows many Draconid meteors streaking out of the sky, October 2011.

Fisheye Lens Shows Draconid Meteors

Jesper Grønne

Jesper Grønne of Silkeborg, Denmark used a fisheye lens to make this image of Draconid meteors in October, 2011.

Draconid Meteor Shower 2011: Richard Klofac in Czech Republic

Richard Klofac

Richard Klofac captured this Draconid meteor in his garden, the Czech Republic, October 2011.

2011 Draconid Meteors and Aurora By Jesper Grønne

Jesper Grønne

Jesper Grønne of Silkeborg, Denmark caught a striking image of Draconid meteors and an aurora in October, 2011.

Draconid Meteor Shower 2011 Star Map

International Meteor Organization

This map shows how to find the Draconid meteor shower during its peak on Oct. 8, 2011.

2011 Draconid Meteor Photographed by Pete Glastonbury

Pete Glastonbury

Pete Glastonbury of Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, got this image of a Draconid meteor on Octopber 8, 2011.

Draconid Meteor Seen by Pete Glastonbury, 2011

Pete Glastonbury

Mr. Glastonbury, of Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, said, "The clouds began clearing around 8pm over Wiltshire and I saw around 30 meteors until it clouded over again at 10pm. Most were small but a few were bright enough to be seen through thin clouds."

Draconid Meteor Shower 2011: Richard Klofac in Czech Republic

Richard Klofac

Richard Klofac captured this Draconid meteor vapor trail in his garden, the Czech Republic, October 2011.

Live Radio Reflection Data During Draconid Meteor Shower, 2011

Adrian West (http://meteorwatch.org and @VirtualAstro)

Screenshot of live radio reflection data displayed on screen of meteorwatch.org during current Draconid meteor shower.