Photos: Russian Robot Cargo Ship Progress 44 Lost After Launch

Russian Soyuz Rocket Launches With Progress 44 Cargo Ship

RSC Energia

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches the unmanned Progress 44 cargo ship, known in Russia as Progress M-12M, from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Aug. 24, 2011 to deliver fresh supplies to the International Space Station. The rocket and spacecraft crashed in eastern Russian just over five minutes after liftoff.

Progress M-12M Cargo Vehicle Payload Shroud Roll On

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At Baikonur launch site, the Progress M-12M cargo vehicle has its payload shroud rolled on.

Soyuz-U Failed Mission Begins

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

A Soyuz-U launch vehicle (LV) carrying an unmanned supply spacecraft Progress M-12M was launched from the Baikonur launch site at scheduled time on August 24, 2011. Unfortunately, the rocket did not achieve the target orbit.

Soyuz-U Rocket on the Launch Pad With Spectators

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

People surround the Soyuz-U launch vehicle on the launch pad, as the rocket prepares to launch the Progress M12-M cargo vehicle.

Russia's Progress Cargo Spacecraft

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

An infographic profile of the Progress cargo ship used to service the International Space Station.

Progress 44 Spacecraft Being Assembled

RSC Energia

The Progress 44 spacecraft being assembled. All three of its modules are visible.

Soyuz-U Rolls Out at Sunrise

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

The Soyuz-U launch vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad carrying the Progress M-12M unmanned cargo vehicle.

Soyuz-U Launch Vehicle Rear View

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Soyuz-U launch vehicle carrying Progress M12-M cargo vehicle was rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad, here seen from the rear.

Sunlight on the Soyuz-U Launch Vehicle at the Launch Pad

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

Soyuz-U launch vehicle gleams in the sun as it rolled out from the integration building to the launch pad, carrying the Progress M12-M cargo vehicle.

Progress M-12M Cargo Vehicle on Launch Pad

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

At the Baikonur launch site, the Soyuz-U launch vehicle with Progress M-12M transport vehicle is installed on the launch pad.

Soyuz-U Progress M-12M Launch

NASA TV

At Baikonur launch site, the Progress M-12M cargo vehicle launches on August 24, 2011, towards the International Space Station. However, it failed to reach its destination.