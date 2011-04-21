How to Celebrate Earth Day with NASA

Douglas H. Wheelock, "Astro_Wheels" on Twitter, shared this picture of Astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson looking down on Earth from the cupola of the International Space Station.

NASA is joining in on the celebration of Earth Day 2011 tomorrow (April 22), with a variety of online activities that highlight the agency's involvement in Earth science and the protection and preservation of our home planet.

Here is a list of NASA's Earth Day activities:

NASA chat: Live from the Top of the World

Friday, April 22 at 3 to 4 p.m. EST (1900 to 2000 UTC)

A team of Arctic explorers is in Greenland keeping a careful eye on changes to the ice landscape. Chat online with NASA's Lora Koenig from Kangerlussuag, Greenland, and Tom Wagner from NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. about the Operation IceBridge airborne mission. The chat window opens at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 UTC) for advance registration. [New Greenland Images Reveal Dramatic Landscape]

More details can be found here.

NASA's 2011 Earth Day video contest

Share your vision of what NASA's exploration of Earth means to you by creating a short YouTube video. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., announced a contest for the best video about discoveries or real-world benefits resulting from NASA's Earth science program. Producers are encouraged to draw from NASA's extensive collection of public domain Earth imagery. Submissions are due by May 27. [The Top 10 Views of Earth From Space]

More details can be found here.

NASA center activities

Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., from Wednesday to Friday (April 20 to 22) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. PDT, employees can tour the "Sustainability Base," a new facility that has re-purposed NASA technology designed for closed-loop systems in space. The project is a candidate for the platinum-plus rating by the internationally recognized LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building certification system.

More details on NASA's Earth Day activities can be found here.

Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.