Beijing National Stadium and Blue Cube (Image credit: MAXAR)

The Winter Olympics of 2022 are here and Maxar Technologies has released satellite images revealing what many of the venues in Beijing and around China look like from space.

The winter games are taking place in Beijing, the same host city as the 2008 Summer Olympics. The opening ceremony kicked off the event Friday (Feb. 4) at 6:30 a.m. EST, although some events like curling had already begun earlier this week.

With this being the Winter Olympics, these satellite images are able to show off cool, large outdoor venues used for sports such as skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, bobsledding and more. Some images also show off what the stadiums look like at night.

