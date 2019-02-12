Welcome to Space.com: We've Got a New Look!

Hello, space fans!

It's 2019 and as we gear up for this year's 50th anniversary of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing (and our own 20th birthday!), I'm happy to welcome you to a new look for Space.com!

With larger images, better performance and a more modern design, our new layout brings us into the fold of our Future family of publications as we settle into an exciting year in space. And those upgrades will help us bring the wonders of space down to Earth for you. From the first launches of new private spaceships by SpaceX and Boeing to more moonshots by Israel, India and China (again!), 2019 promises to be a year to remember.

We look forward to bringing you all these stories, plus the latest amazing news, photos and video from across the cosmos. That means more live video of launches from around the world, and in-depth reports on the year's space science conferences and commercial space milestones. We'll beam up episode recaps of the latest sci-fi TV shows and let you know when to marvel safely at the night sky and the sun (there's a total solar eclipse in July).

For nearly 20 years, we've worked to bring the awesomeness of space down to Earth. And with our new look, we're all dressed up to continue that mission into our next 20 years and beyond.

It's always been hard for me NOT to find something amazing in space. All you have to do is look up.

So, if you're a longtime reader, welcome back. If this is your first close encounter with Space.com, welcome aboard! We promise to bring you something amazing every day.

P.S. If you like what you see here, you'll love our print sister publication, All About Space magazine . Check it out!

Sincerely,

Tariq Malik

Space.com managing editor