The 2021 US Open is underway and here's what its tennis stadium looks like from space

Satellite image of US Open in New York City, New York as seen by a Maxar Technologies satellite on Aug. 30, 2021. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)

The US Open Tennis Championship started Monday (Aug. 30) at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City — and the stadium is visible from space. 

Maxar Technologies released a satellite view of the facilities on Monday to celebrate the championship, which is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world. The U.S. Open will see the world's best players come to Flushing, Queens to compete in the annual event. Chronologically, it is the fourth and final "Grand Slam" tournament of the year, and the venue in Flushing Meadows park is one of the largest public tennis facilities in the world.

Maxar Technologies releases clear satellite images of different places and events from around the world and have recently released images of The Tokyo Olympics and Kabul airport. You can view the satellite image of the U.S. Open in Maxar's tweet below. 

