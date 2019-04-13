In Photos: The Amazing Triple Rocket Landing of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Launch of Arabsat-6A

SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket with a commercial payload on board blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 GMT) on April 11, 2019. The flight came more than a year after the rocket's first demonstration mission, which launched founder and CEO Elon Musk's cherry-red Tesla and a dummy named Starman into orbit around the sun.

The Falcon Heavy is SpaceX's current megarocket, and is essentially composed of three of the company's standard Falcon 9 rockets strapped together. The April 11 mission launched an advanced communications satellite called Arabsat-6A, which will provide communications services to customers living in the Middle East, Africa and parts of Europe.

