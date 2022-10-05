(Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Liftoff!

SpaceX launched the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA on Oct. 5, 2022 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The four crewmembers heading to the International Space Station for a five-month stay are NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan's Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

Mann is the first Native American woman to reach space, and Kikina is the first Russian to fly with SpaceX.

