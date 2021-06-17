China's Shenzhou 12 spacecraft docks at space station with 3 astronauts

China's Shenzhou 12 spacecraft approaches the nation's Tianhe space station module on June 17, 2021, in this screenshot from a CCTV webcast.

Three astronauts have arrived at China's new space station.

The Shenzhou 12 mission docked with Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens"), the Chinese space station core module, around 4:25 a.m. EDT (0825 GMT) Thursday (June 17), seven hours after lifting off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The three Shenzhou 12 astronauts — Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, all men — will live on board the 54-foot-long (16.6 meters) Tianhe for the next three months, testing its various systems and getting the module fully up and running.

Related: The latest news about China's space program

The Shenzhou 12 launch was the third in less than two months for China's space station program. Tianhe's April 28 liftoff kicked things off. The robotic Tianzhou 2 freighter delivered more than 6.6 tons of supplies to the module a month later and remains docked to Tianhe today.

Eight more launches will be required to finish construction of the space station, Chinese officials have said. Two will loft "lab modules" that will attach to Tianhe, forming the final T-shaped station. The assembly phase, which is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022, will also include three more cargo launches and three additional crewed missions.

Shenzhou 12 was China's first crewed space mission in nearly five years. The most recent one, Shenzhou 11, sent three astronauts to the Tiangong-2 space lab for a one-month stay in late 2016.

Tiangong 2 and its predecessor, Tiangong 1, were built and launched to help lay the foundation for the new orbital outpost, which will be about 15% as massive as the 450-ton International Space Station when all is said and done. China's space station is expected to be operational for at least 10 years.

To read more about the current mission and China's space station, read our Shenzhou 12 launch story.