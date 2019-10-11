ICON: NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer Satellite Mission in Pictures

On Oct. 10, 2019, a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket launched NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer satellite into orbit in a mid-air liftoff from an L-1011 Stargazer jet.

The mission, delayed from 2017, aims to understand how solar wind and other space weather phenomena interact with the ionosphere, a layer of Earth's upper atmosphere that begins 62 miles (100 kilometers) up.

