Marvin the Martian attacks a Mars rover in HBO Max's 'Looney Tunes Cartoons' Season 2: Exclusive clip

NASA's intrepid Perseverance rover on Mars has been capturing the imaginations of space lovers around the globe with its striking panoramic images recorded from the Red Planet's surface since it first touched down this past February.

With its captivating mission still unfolding, Warner Bros. Animation and HBO Max are tapping into the interplanetary adventure for its new season of "Looney Tunes Cartoons" with a special short starring that maniacal Earth-conquering alien, Marvin the Martian — and Space.com has an exclusive clip to share!

In this sneak peek, titled "Rage Rover," Marvin the Martian proves no match for what HBO Max billed as "NASA's Mars rover."

An unsuspecting Perseverance rover on Mars faces the wrath of Marvin the Martian in a new Looney Tunes cartoon on HBO Max. (Image credit: Warner Bros./HBO Max)

Season two of "Looney Tunes Cartoons" premieres Thursday (July 8) on HBO Max and showcases Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety and the whole crew of beloved Looney Tunes characters. Its talented creators emulate the high production values of the original classic Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven style and gag-focused storytelling.

Per the official description, the first batch of summer episodes has Bugs hopping to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spending a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music, chainsaws, and broken windows; and Daffy lending his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck.

Also packed into these 10 amusing offerings are two new shorts spotlighting fan-favorite canines Charlie Dog and Russian Dog, and zany antics with Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner and Marvin the Martian.

The "Looney Tunes Cartoons" vocal cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny) and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

